New PFA DG takes charge

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Director General of Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Usman assumed official responsibilities by formally taking the charge of the post on Monday.The heads of PFA all wings have briefed the DG Food Authority regarding their wings activities.Muhammad Usman has directed all wings to prepare a comprehensive work plan for improving the progress of the authority. He said that PFA will facilitate food business operators at every platform by using the information technology and to expand the circle of its licensing.