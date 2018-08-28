Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Lahore

A
APP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHA completes over 5,348 housing units

Islamabad: Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) has completed 5,348 housing units across the country so far and 5915 housing projects are on-going and will be completed in their stipulated time.

An official source told APP here Monday, he said that main purpose of PHA was to eliminate shelterlessens through development and construction of apartments for low income groups, Federal Government employees, employees of the Foundation and other specified groups of people as decided by the Foundation from time to time on ownership basis and at affordable cost. To a question he said that Prime Minister Housing Authority (PMHA) was established on May 18, 1999 after that it was renamed as Pakistan Housing Authority in March 2000 whereas in January 2012, PHA was incorporated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as PHA Foundation under the companies ordinance, 1984 which was limited by guarantee. He said that PHA has around 13 future projects across the country and special focusing in Balochistan and recently merged areas in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Federally Administered Tribal Area.

It has always been a mission of PHAF to provide high quality and state-of-the-art buildings but at low and affordable price. After successful provision of Ground plus 3 building apartments, PHAF is now striving at constructing high rise buildings. Construction of PHA-Maymar Towers in Karachi is first endeavour in this respect. PHAF has also initiated projects for provision of houses and open plots.

The comfort and ease of allottees has always been the focus of PHAF, therefore, regional offices have also been established in Lahore and Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar