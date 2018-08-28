Cloudy, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained partly cloudy and humid here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave is persisting over northern areas of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including D.G.Khan 06, Chakwal 01, Dir 03, Kalam 01, Barkhan 02 and Gupis 01.

Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Noorpurthal where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 25.5°C and humidity level was 75 per cent.