Lawrence Road to get new drainage line

LAHORE Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has planned to lay down a new drainage line to tackle future accumulation of rain/storm water on Lawrence Road.

Officials said the project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs150.364 million and a detailed proposal have already been submitted to Planning and Development Department for approval and release of funds.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that Lawrence Road is one of the biggest sore points where rainwater accumulated resulting in public inconvenience. “Lawrence Road near Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education is one of the major depression points where storm water during heavy downpour accumulates from adjoining areas,” he said, adding approximately 24.5 acres of catchment area contributes its run off towards this point.

He said presently as a temporary arrangement de-watering sets have been installed to drain out the accumulated storm water into nearby Bagh-e-Jinnah and this situation becomes problematic for the public movement and creates unwanted traffic hazards for four to five hours after every rain.

Wasa has submitted the scheme for approval and transfer of funds, he maintained, adding transfer of land/permission for construction of drainage works (storage tank and pump house at parking area of Bagh-e-Jinnah) is also yet to be given by the Punjab government.

“Structures will be camouflaged and parking facilities for Bagh-e-Jinnah visitors will remain as they are now and will be covered with RCC slabs,” Wasa MD maintained. He said the project would provide a sigh of relief to the local residents as well as to the road users who after every rain face multiple problems due to accumulated rainwater.

quackery: Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq has ordered a crackdown on medical stores selling illegal and spurious medicine.

The deputy commissioner was chairing a meeting at Nadir Hall here on Monday. The DC said all drug inspectors should raid medical stores of the provincial capital and take action against the store owners who failed to follow steps in line with SOPs. He directed them to be vigilant in field. Similarly, he directed all DDOs health to launch a crackdown to curb quackery.

He directed assistant commissioners to assist the DDOs. “There should be weekly performance evaluation meeting and if anybody is found lethargic in conducting operations, he must be taken to task,” Anwar warned. CEO Health briefed the DC about polio drive being started from August 29 in 79 sensitive union councils of Lahore.

He said 7,80000 children under five years of age would be administered polio drops by 2,275 teams, whose training are under process at tehsil and union council level.

The DC directed all DDOs Health to visit their respective areas and to monitor the presence of polio teams in field. Senior admin officer, assistant commissioners, CEO health, deputy district officers health and others attended the meeting.

dengue: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail has said that instructions of the Punjab government with regard to eradication of dengue should be followed in order to keep the staff safe from the disease.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday. BISE Secretary Dr Rehana Ilyas, Controller Examination Prof Muhammad Nasir Jamil and others attended the meeting.

The chairman said general cleanliness of the board building should be ensured on daily basis. Similarly, stagnant water should be immediately removed and garbage should also be properly disposed off. Anti-dengue spray should be carried out in the building and pamphlets and awareness material should be displayed inside the building at visible places. Dengue should not be ignored and we all should play role to curb it, he concluded.