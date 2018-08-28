Food outlets

There are a large number of food outlets in Karachi which should take necessary steps to improve hygiene standards at their outlets. Many people have complained that these outlets use substandard oil to prepare food. This low quality of food is harmful for people’s health.

Many hotels also use microwave ovens to heat the food. It is a proven fact that the food heated in a microwave loses its good nutrients. The prime minister of Pakistan must look into this problem which has negatively affected the health of people.

Niaz Ali

Karachi