Only for children

The minister for information and broadcasting has announced that the state-owned PTV is going to launch two new channels of which one will be dedicated solely to children’s programming and the other will cover all sports excluding cricket. A dedicated channel for children is the need of the time. At present, there is no channel that airs good programmes for children.

As a result, children watch dramas and movies which are not age-appropriate. Now, the government should decide what programmes should be run on children’s channel. The authorities should ensure that there are educational programmes that introduce children to the world of science and mathematics. There should be programmes dedicated to arts and culture.

Engr Ali Akhtar

Karachi