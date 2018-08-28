Tue August 28, 2018
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Public debt: boon or bane?

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

August 28, 2018

A new ministry

This refers to the article titled ‘A new ministry for Pakistan’ by Syed Muhibulah Shah (Aug 22). Elaborating the country’s need for a new ministry, the writer asserts that the suggested ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) doesn’t envisage a large bureaucratic structure. It would only be a platform for policymaking, coordination and conflict-resolution. The operations would all be conducted by three autonomous and professionally managed boards – a board of investment (for attracting investment), a board of industry (for channeling investment into industrial development, as against luxury housing, for instance) and a board of trade (for market research and export promotion). In the present situation, the writer’s is an ideal and practicable proposal. Several Asian nations including Japan, South Korea and Malaysia have already achieved success by acting in a similar manner.

The PTI won elections on the promise of confronting the status quo. Challenging status quo takes commitment, courage and imagination. This means rejecting what is obsolete and useless and welcoming what is new and advantageous. Following this principle and as part of the government’s austerity plan, the cabinet has already decided to dissolve the worthless Capital Administrative & Development Division (CADD) ministry. Now, the government should display courage and create a new ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI).

Sada Hayat Jalbani

Karachi

