An offal job

Eidul Azha was observed across the country last week. Hundreds of animals were slaughtered across Islamabad. Now, the animal waste left behind after the slaughtering was carried out is posing serious threats to public health. Animal waste has now flooded the dump sites and not been disposed of to date. This untreated waste leads to the growth of life-threatening diseases.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the waste of animals is properly discarded in a timely manner. In addition, people should have been more thoughtful and realised that Eid is not all about barbeque parties and new dresses, and that they should have refrained from disposing of waste in the middle of the roads.

Zoha Fatima

Islamabad