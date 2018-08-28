Austerity for all

Many countries have adopted austerity drives to counter their debt crises. After the 2008 economic crunch, Greece initiated austerity measures in the form of constraints on different surpluses from 2010 to 2017. After eight years of pursuing austerity drives and relying on its Eurozone partners, Greece has finally been declared fit for capital markets. This heralds the beginning of new era that will usher prosperity. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also initiated measures to counter the economic crisis. He has started the austerity drive from his cabinet and removed additional pressure on the country’s ailing economy. To make this drive effective, Imran Khan has to ensure that these new constraints are adopted in the bureaucracy and are also applicable to judges. Restricting these austerity measures to a specific cadre won’t yield the desired outcome.

Engr Salman Shah

Peshawar