Punjab, Balochistan cabinets take oath

LAHORE/QUETTA: The 23-member Punjab and 10-member Balochistan provincial cabinets took oath on Monday at ceremonies attended by a large number of dignitaries.

In Lahore, the Punjab cabinet was sworn in with representation of the coalition partners during a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House. PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan has been inducted as a senior minister with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, while Hafiz Ammar Yasir of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) was also elevated as a minister without assigning a portfolio.

Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath to the cabinet members. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion. Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi read out an order about the appointments.

The Darbar Hall of the Governor's House witnessed great hustle and bustle as a large number of political workers from PTI and the allied political parties turned up in large numbers to watch the historic moment of formation of the government in Punjab by the PTI. It was a rare occasion that the gallery of the Darbar Hall was also occupied by the guests.

As many as 15 out of the 23 members were allotted portfolios while the remaining eight were yet to be assigned ministries. In Quetta, as many as 10 members of the Balochistan Assembly took oath as cabinet members of the Balochistan government on Monday in a ceremony held at the Governor House Balochistan.

The provincial cabinet comprises Mir Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hassani, Noor Mohammad Dumar, Sardar Chakar Domki, Tariq Magsi, Zmarak Khan Achakzai, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Ziaullah Langov, Mir Nassebullah Marri, Saleh Bhootani and Saleem Ahmed Khosa.