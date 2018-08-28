Eight witnesses record statements in Baldia factory fire case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) housed inside the central prison on Monday recorded the statements of eight prosecution witnesses in the 2012 Baldia factory fire case.

The witnesses, mostly relatives of deceased factory workers, told the court it was hard to identify the faces of the deceased workers as they were severely burnt. The court then fixed September 1 to record the statements of another group of prosecution witnesses in this case.

Key accused Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Bhola and Zubair alias Zubair Charya were produced before the court. Former provincial minister and senior Muttahida Quami Movement leader Rauf Siddiqui, who is also named in the case, did not appear. Instead, an application seeking one-day exemption from appearing was moved on his behalf stating that he was abroad. The court granted him the exemption. Siddiqui is out on bail in the case.

Around 250 workers of a garments factory in Baldia Town were killed in 2012 when a fire broke out in the factory and they couldn’t escape. Meanwhile, a special customs court accepted the seven-day physical remand of a British national Pakistani, Mustafa Arif Umer, who was involved in a money laundering case of 40,000 dollars. Custom authorities had arrested Umer from Karachi Airport. He runs a business in an African country.

The FIA took notice of his transferring of huge sums from Karachi to a foreign country and arrested him for committing money laundering. As many as 30 witnesses had recorded their statements in the case at the last hearing held on August 10. More than 120 prosecution witnesses have recorded their statements so far, while around 720 witnesses were nominated in the case.