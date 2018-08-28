Tue August 28, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Demo staged against dumping of offal in front of college

Students and faculty of Government Siraj-ud-Daula College in FC Area on Monday held a protest demonstration against officials of the District Municipal Corporation Central over the dumping of offal of sacrificial animals in front of the college.

Due to the smell from the offal, the students and teachers were suffering from illnesses and they were unable to attend classes. They chanted slogans against the municipal administration and demanded removing the pile of garbage from the site.

Professor Naeem Khalid, principal of the college, said that he made several requests to the district administration, but no action had been taken. He added that people of the area had also turned the college premises into a garbage dump because the DMC Central had allocated 1,000 square yards for a garbage dumping site in front of the college’s main entrance.

Last year, when DMC officials made a garbage dump in front of the college, students and teachers had expressed their grievances, but they were not heard. “We informed the officials that the environment would be become unbearable for the students and the college staff.” In this connection, the college administration had informed DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi though a letter but he neglected all requests.

