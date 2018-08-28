Supplying drinking water biggest issue in Karachi, concedes Ghani

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has conceded that the supply of potable water is the biggest civic issue of Karachi and the provincial government is yet to resolve this issue despite the hard work done by workers of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

He stated this on Monday while talking to newsmen and earlier chairing a meeting at the KWSB as he visited the head offices of the city’s water utility for the first time since assuming his new ministerial assignment last week.

He assured the newsmen on the occasion that the water supply system would be run on a justified basis to provide potable water to areas which had been deprived of this much essential utility for the last several years. He said that a water supply to the deprived areas of the city would be ensured while drawing water from areas where potable water in excess was being supplied.

The minister said that it was difficult to manage the city’s water utility but he would play his due role to get the KWSB’s house in order. He said expenditures of the KWSB had been more than its income.

He said that all the employees of the KWSB would be required to attend offices daily at 9am, and all the staffers who were drawing salaries from the water utility would be required to diligently discharge their duties on a compulsory basis. “One who doesn’t want to work here should better leave his job.”

He said the provincial government had the full resolve to rid the civic agencies of the province of the problem of ghost employees at the earliest. He said staffers showing dereliction of duty would be dealt with sternly while he would patronise such employees who would work efficiently.

Ghani said the government was ready to pay the bill for electricity consumed by the KWSB but K-Electric was supposed to first change the mode of tariff under which it had been sending power bills to the city’s water utility. He said that industrial tariff of electricity was being applied to the KWSB despite the fact that the water utility was not an industrial establishment.

Ghani said he had been assigned the responsibilities to improve the working of the municipal agencies of the province. He added that he would soon introduce a mechanism under which concerned citizens would directly lodge their complaints to him.

He said that the grievances of Karachi’s mayor could be valid but he was only the elected head of one of the eight municipal bodies in the city.

He said that under the KWSB Act of 1996 the city’s water utility had never been under the administrative control either of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation or the now-defunct city district government in Karachi.

Responding to the complaint of the Karachi mayor that the KMC got mere Rs6 billion from the provincial government out of its share of Octroi Zila Tax, Ghani said that the mayor had been giving a false impression. He said that apart from the KMC, there were six district municipal corporations, a district council, and several union committees in the city that were being given funds by the Sindh government.

He said that he had the resolve to bring about improvement in the civic affairs of the city one day with the cooperation of the concerned citizens.

He said that he would soon announce the cleanliness campaign for the entire province. He said that it would take time to complete the K-IV bulk water supply scheme for Karachi. He said the desalination plants would be installed in Karachi to resolve its water supply problem.

The Sindh government is considering the installation of a desalination plant through public-private partnership to convert seawater into drinking water, he said.

He added that the citizens of Karachi were not getting enough water to meet their requirements and a desalination plant could overcome the water shortage. KWSB officials informed the minister that the city is being supplied water from a spot located 150 miles away.