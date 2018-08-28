Tue August 28, 2018
REUTERS
August 28, 2018

Noble bets on $3.5bln debt restructuring

SINGAPORE: Noble Group Ltd faces a key shareholder meeting on Monday as the shrivelled commodity trader attempts to clinch a last-ditch $3.5 billion debt restructuring deal to stay afloat and put a three-year crisis behind it.

Shareholders are being asked to support a debt-for-equity swap that will leave them with ownership of just 20 percent of the business.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter say the proposal is expected to succeed.

The meeting is due to start at 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

Noble, founded in 1986 by Richard Elman, who took advantage of a commodities bull run to build it into one of the world´s biggest traders, has had its market value all but wiped out from $6 billion in February 2015.The crisis started that month after Arnaud Vagner, a former employee, published reports anonymously under the name of Iceberg Research that accused Noble of inflating its assets.

The upheaval triggered a share price collapse, credit downgrades, writedowns and asset sales.

Singapore-listed Noble has always stood by its accounts.

Under a debt-for-equity swap agreed with a group of creditors comprised mainly of hedge funds, the company´s debt will be halved and it will get access to trade finance and hedging facilities, vital in a sector where profit margins are in the low single digits. In return, Noble will hand over 70 percent of its restructured business to creditors, while existing shareholders´ equity will be reduced to 20 percent and its management will get 10 percent.

Noble chairman Paul Brough, a restructuring and liquidation expert, says shareholder support is key to prevent the company´s insolvency. Noble has won the backing of 30 percent of its shareholders, including Elman, its former chairman, and only needs a simple majority of the voters in attendance at Monday´s meeting for the debt restructuring to go ahead.

