Credit Suisse awarded

KARACHI: Credit Suisse has been named Pakistan’s Best International Investment Bank by FinanceAsia in its 2018 Country Awards for Achievement for the third time, and Best Investment Bank by Euromoney in its 2018 Awards for Excellence for the second time, a statement said on Monday.

Euromoney also recognised Credit Suisse Asia’s Best Investment Bank for the first time, it added. Helman Sitohang, Credit Suisse CEO for Asia-Pacific, said: “These accolades are a testament to Credit Suisse’s position as the Trusted Entrepreneurs’Bank in Asia Pacific.”

“I am delighted that we are the only bank over the last two years to have been recognised as the Best Investment Bank, Financing House and Wealth Manager in Asia,” he said. “These strengths are core to delivering holistic advisory and solutions that meet the wealth and corporate interests of clients in the region. Our clients’ confidence in Credit Suisse is reflected in these awards, and I am thankful for this, and the collaborative effort of our staff,” he added.