Early revival of PSEs demanded

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed optimism that early revival of public sector enterprises (PSEs) will be one of the top priorities of the government, as these white elephants are eating up a major part of the budgetary amount, a statement said on Monday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid quoted a report, which says collective loss of public sector enterprises has reached Rs1.2 trillion. A developing country, which is carrying heavy load of over $90 billion of external debts and various other economic challenges, cannot afford to spend such a huge amount on these institutions.

He said PSEs are strategic assets of the country and have the ability to lead economic growth, but instead these are inefficient and causing huge loss to the national exchequer. PSEs should continue to remain the backbone of the economy and; therefore, their revival is critical to our economic survival, he added.