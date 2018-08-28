Tue August 28, 2018
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
August 28, 2018

Economic reforms stressed

KARACHI: The Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded the newly-formed government to immediately focus on major economic issues, including boosting exports to bring precious foreign exchange in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Lasbela Chamber President Yakoob Karim also urged the government to announce and implement an effective industrial policy. By putting the economy back on track, Prime Minister Imran Khan would get rid of many in-house problems and can focus on other major national issues, he said.

The premier has promised wide-ranging reforms, safeguarding Pakistan’s resources and redistributing them from the rich to the disadvantaged, which is laudable, he said. Yakoob said that the prime minister has promised that instead of trying to rebuild the economy via external loans, the government will try and fulfill its needs from within, as no country can succeed by begging all the time.

He also lauded the decision regarding devolution of power and plan to provide jobs to youth, a new housing project and a boost to the industrial sector. The government should cut indirect taxes, strengthen institutions, reduce trade deficit with China and bring back the stolen funds as soon as possible, which will discourage corruption in the future, he added.

