China warns investment may weaken

BEIJING: China´s investment growth, already at record lows, may weaken even further in the future and authorities should step up fiscal and financial measures to give it a boost, the state planner said on Monday.

Beijing is urging more infrastructure spending as the economy faces both domestic and external risks, such as U.S. tariffs. But the benefits will take time to kick in, with analysts expecting the economy to get worse before it gets better.

Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in the first seven months of the year grew at the slowest pace on record since early 1996, after a long crackdown on illegal local government borrowing to finance vanity projects.

Moreover, initial investment approvals - an indicator of future activity - have dropped off sharply, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The total value of such projects for which the NDRC has assigned a project code - an initial step in the approval process - rose just 3.1 percent in January-July compared with 6.9 percent in the first half of the year.