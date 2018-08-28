Prgmea urges PM to declare ‘export emergency’

LAHORE: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (Prgmea) has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge of economic reforms and his vision to boost exports, and asked him to declare “export emergency” in the country.

Prgmea Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin in a statement issued on Monday said that Pakistan’s current account deficit has surged by over 40 percent in the fiscal year 2018/19 to $18 billion.

Presently, there is only a desire to revive the economy, but an actual agenda backed by pragmatic analysis and research is missing, as the monstrous debt, and huge fiscal and current account deficits are symptoms of an ailing economy, he added.

Low exports are a major reason for the growing trade deficit, he said, adding that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also formed a committee to enhance exports, but to no avail.

The current economic team is good and they need to increase exports by any means, Amin said, adding that the value-added textile exporters want the federal government to formulate separate policies for various sub-sectors of the textile industry to resolve their sector-specific issues and problems.

Different sub-sectors of the textile industry could not be treated at par because of their different and varying needs and requirements. Hence, the new government and textile ministry should formulate separate policies for the value-added and other sub-sectors of the industry to facilitate improved production and exports.

Amin said that Prgmea is the main stakeholder of the apparel sector and the industry is playing a pivotal role in foreign exchange earnings and generating large employment in the whole textile chain and exporting up to $5 billion textile products.

Prgmea hoped the new government would initiate the process of dialogue with the representatives of all the sectors of the textile industry to get their input for the formulation of a new policy.

The value-added textile exporters are facing severe problems in meeting export orders due to multiple reasons, he said and sought the attention of the government on the issues of ease of doing business; cost of doing business, one-window operations, minimum interference of bureaucracy and formulation of a council of all stakeholders to resolve exporters issues.

The Prgmea official stressed the need for early clearance of outstanding refund cases. He urged the new government to take immediate steps for the clearance of outstanding refunds to protect the industry from total collapse.

High cost of doing business, issues of market access and exchange rate are

hindering the country’s exports growth and the government will have to work on it in consultation with the stakeholders to resolve the problems.

Prgmea wants economic progress and prosperity of the country and for this purpose, just right directions are needed to be set in consultation with the stakeholders, he said, adding that the government needs to take steps to increase industrial and economic growth.