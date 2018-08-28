Copper climbs

Beijing: ShFE copper was trading higher for a second day, rising 0.7 percent to 48,780 yuan a tonne. Shanghai base metal prices mostly rose in early trade on Monday, with zinc climbing for a sixth session and hitting a two-week high as inventories in China languish at their lowest in a decade.

The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for a public holiday. The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October, climbed as much as 2.2 percent to 21,385 yuan ($3,111.00) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 10, and was up 1.4 percent as of 0207 GMT.

Three-month LME zinc closed up 2.7 percent on Friday. Zinc inventories in warehouses monitored by the ShFE fell 11.8 percent last week to 30,800 tonnes, their lowest since October 2007. Stocks in warehouses approved by the LME have fallen for eight straight days.