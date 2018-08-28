Cotton stable

Trading activity increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates firm at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said trading improved at the market after Eid holidays. “Prices are likely to come down, as supply will increase in the coming days,” he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded 16 transactions of around 15,000 bales at the price of Rs8,050/maund to Rs8,450/maund.

Deals were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Sarhari, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Chichawatni, Gojra, Mian Channu, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Faqirwali, Samandri, Khanewal and Haroonabad.