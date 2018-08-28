Oil dips

Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns the U.S.-China trade dispute will erode global economic growth, although looming U.S. sanctions against Iran´s oil sector kept crude from falling further, traders said.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $75.63 per barrel at 0654 GMT, down 19 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents at $68.42 a barrel.

Trading activity was limited due to a public holiday in Britain, traders said.

"Falling U.S. rig counts and last week´s decline in U.S. inventories are supporting oil prices amid a protracted U.S.-China trade war that could dampen global growth and weigh on oil demand," said Stephen Innes, Head of Trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.