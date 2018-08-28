Stocks inch up as earnings season kicks off

Stocks inched up slightly on Monday, as investors took interest in blue-chip financial, cement, and auto scrips on positive earnings and expectations, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “KSE-100 index was only slightly positive as certain banks helped push it up. Bank Alfalah surprisingly announced a bonus of 10 percent and cash dividend of Re1/share or 10 percent, was one of the top drivers of the index.”

Similarly, National Bank emerged on top due to positive expectations related to its result announcement later this week. Fertiliser stocks were mixed even as data released by National Fertiliser Development Centre showed increase in sales of fertiliser by 31 percent in July compared to the same month last year.

Engro Corporation, on the other hand, was under slight pressure due to the new Petroleum Minister's statement over the weekend that the LNG import deal with Qatar will be reassessed, she said.

“We expect the market to be range-bound in the coming sessions due to a lack of triggers,” she added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.37 percent or 157.49 points to close at 42,745.78 points.

KSE-30 shares index rose 0.45 percent or 95.57 points to end at 21,107.10 points. As many as 380 scrips were active, of which 191 moved up, 176 retreated, and 13 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 217.587 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 115.892 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Arif Habib said the first session of the week was slow, but maintained positive trend throughout. Provisional dispatches for cement sector dented the sentiment in the beginning, however, buying interest picked pace near the session’s end.

Indus Motors scored hefty gain of Rs46 per share on expectation of healthy financial results to be announced soon. However, Pak Suzuki shares dropped by Rs4 per share following a decline in its earnings by 35 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Steel shares were in the buying chart once again on expected increase in sales as the new government vows to construct new water reservoir.

The highest gainers were Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs153.81 to close at Rs3,295.93/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs55.36 to finish at Rs1,180.96/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs69.45 to close at Rs2,883.55/share, and Service Industries Limited, down Rs42.66 to close at Rs810.67/share. Engro Polymer recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 20.304 million shares.

The scrip gained Rs1.25 to close at Rs35.51/share. It was followed by Unity Foods Limited with a turnover of 11.382 million shares, and its scrip gained Rs1.07 to close at Rs44.87/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab, recording a turnover of 7.304 million shares. The bank’s scrip lost Rs0.09 to end at Rs11.72/share.