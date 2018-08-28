Bank Alfalah’s half-year profit surges 25 percent

KARACHI: Profit of Bank Alfalah Limited rose 25 percent year-on-year to Rs6.223 billion for the half-year ended June 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs3.83, a bourse filing said on Monday.

Bank Alfalah earned Rs4.991 billion with EPS of Rs3.08 in the corresponding period a year earlier, a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said. The bank announced cash dividend of Re1/share, while the board also recommended interim bonus shares in proportion of one share for every 10 shares. Topline Research attributed the sharp increase in earnings to higher provisioning reversal, increased non-interest income and lower non-interest expense.

In January-June Bank Alfalah’s net interest income slightly increased to Rs15.356 billion compared to Rs15.105 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Non-interest income, however, rose 9.4 percent to Rs6.243 billion in the six-month period over the same period a year earlier.

Brokerage Topline said key risks for bank include lower than expected hike in interest rate, lower than expected advances and deposit growth and deterioration in economic situation.

The bank’s profit amounted to Rs2.9 billion with EPS of Rs1.81 for the second quarter ended June 30 compared with Rs2 billion with EPS of Rs1.28 in the same period a year earlier, up 40 percent year, according to Taurus Securities.

Faysal Bank’s six-month profit falls 16pc

Profit of Faysal Bank fell 16 percent year-on-year to Rs2.4 billion for the half year ended June 30 with EPS of Rs1.59.

The bank earned Rs2.9 billion with EPS of Rs1.88 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Faysal Bank didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period.

The bank’s net interest income came in at Rs7.2 billion in the January-June period compared with Rs7 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Non-interest income remained almost flat at Rs3.2 billion.

Analyst Mustafa Mustansir at Taurus Securities said the quarter profitability improved 20 percent year-on-year with strong recoveries on the advances front. However, higher operating costs have continued to offset the gains persistently.

Pak Suzuki’s profit slides 35pc in first half

Pak Suzuki’s profit fell 35 percent year-on-year to Rs1.298 billion during the first half ended June 30, translating into EPS of Rs15.77.

The automaker earned Rs1.992 billion with EPS of Rs24.2 during the corresponding period a year earlier.

The net sales revenues increased 33.2 percent or Rs15.563 billion to Rs62.392 billion in January-June mainly due to improved sales volume in current period, the company said in a statement.

Distribution expenses rose Rs64 million to Rs1.446 billion, while other operating income fell Rs56 million to Rs389 million, which was mainly due to decrease in income from bank deposit.

In the first half, finance cost increased to Rs93 million from Rs41 million primarily due to higher exchange loss. Pak Suzuki sold 76,482 units in the six-month period compared to 62,494 units in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company, having 56 percent of cars and light commercial vehicles’ market share, is operating almost at full capacity and achieved production volume of 71,137 units, which represented 95 percent of its capacity utilisation.

Packages Limited’s profit drops 67pc in Jan-Jun

Profit of Packages Limited sharply decreased 67 percent year-on-year to Rs1.1 billion in the six-month period ended June 30 with EPS of Rs10.12. Packages Limited earned Rs3.2 billion with EPS of Rs34.63 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period.

Packages Limited’s local sales almost doubled to Rs30.2 billion in January-June compared to Rs14.7 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Cost of sales ate into much of the revenue during the period under review as it stood at Rs22.9 billion in January-June compared to Rs10.3 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Fauji Cement’s annual profit surges 31 percent

Fauji Cement Company Limited recorded a 31 percent jump in its profit to Rs3.429 billion for the year ended June 30, translating into EPS of Rs2.49, a statement to PSX Said.

Fauji Cement’s profit amounted to Rs2.613 billion with EPS of Rs1.89 for the previous financial year. The company announced cash dividend of Re1 for the period in addition to interim cash dividend of Re1 already paid. The cement maker registered net turnover of Rs21.2 billion in FY2018 compared to Rs20.4 billion in FY2017.

Its income tax expenses significantly fell to Rs668,685 during the fiscal year from Rs1.32 billion in the preceding fiscal year. Analyst Syed Faraz Abbas at Taurus Securities said Fauji Cement might have benefitted from the tax credits due under Section 65B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 on account of reorganisation of its line –II post-silo incident and on the installation of the waste heat recovery power plant.