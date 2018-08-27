Perveiz Iqbal calls on Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Perveiz Iqbal Chaudhry, Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Punjab House on Sunday, says a press release.

He congratulated the chief minister and said that the CM will deliver according to the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. He said that a campaign will soon be lodged in Pakistan for opening US dollar account and overseas Pakistanis will be asked to send remittances to their dollar accounts.

He invited the chief minister to visit Europe which he accepted. Perveiz Iqbal also briefed the CM about the issues of overseas Pakistanis living in Europe.