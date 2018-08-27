NHMP IG takes notice of officer beating commuter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)’s Inspector General, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has taken serious notice of the incident wherein a patrolling officer can be seen assaulting a commuter.
“In response to the apparent transgression of authority, the officer has been subjected to disciplinary proceedings entailing his suspension and initiation of a formal inquiry,” an NHMP press release said here on Sunday. The inspector general has vowed to set an example of accountability for officers of all ranks.
