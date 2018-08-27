Mon August 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Share

Man axes wife to death

MINGORA: A man allegedly axed his wife to death in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Sunday.

One Fatima Bibi was axed to death by her enraged husband Alaf Khan over some unknown reasons in the Barshor area of the Matta tehsil. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, a woman and her two-year-old son were killed when armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Balasore area of Matta tehsil in Swat district.

Police launched investigation after registering a case against Umar Bacha, Hakeem Khan and Fazal Bacha.

Comments

