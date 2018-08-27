Two killed, 5 injured in Tirah road mishaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Maidan area in Tirah valley of Khyber district on Sunday, sources said.
The sources said a passenger car was coming from Maidan Markaz to Bara when it plunged into a ravine in Taan area in Tirah valley.
Two persons, including a women, were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries.
Those killed included Zahir Jan Afridi, principal of Maidan Cadet School.
In another incident, a man identified as Usmani Gul was killed and two others sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle fell into ditch in Haider Kandao in Maidan area.
It was learnt that Usmani Gul was proceeding to his brother home who had been shot dead allegedly by a close relative. His mother died as well after suffering a heart attack.
The injured were taken to local hospital wherefrom the serious persons were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.
BARA: Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Maidan area in Tirah valley of Khyber district on Sunday, sources said.
The sources said a passenger car was coming from Maidan Markaz to Bara when it plunged into a ravine in Taan area in Tirah valley.
Two persons, including a women, were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries.
Those killed included Zahir Jan Afridi, principal of Maidan Cadet School.
In another incident, a man identified as Usmani Gul was killed and two others sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle fell into ditch in Haider Kandao in Maidan area.
It was learnt that Usmani Gul was proceeding to his brother home who had been shot dead allegedly by a close relative. His mother died as well after suffering a heart attack.
The injured were taken to local hospital wherefrom the serious persons were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.
Comments