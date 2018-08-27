Pakistan Movement veteran Kirmani dies

ISLAMABAD: One of the last veterans of Pakistan Movement and devotee of Father of the Nation, Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani, Advocate, passed away after cardiac arrest in Lahore on Sunday. He was 95 and unwell since long. He was father of Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani, who had also served as SAPM to the prime minister in last government.

Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani’s death has been widely mourned here in political diplomatic circles and legal fraternity since the late leader was an ardent politician and top ranking lawyer in his own right. He served as ambassador in Egypt and Yemen and remembered as an excellent diplomat who brought the two countries close to Pakistan despite situation wasn’t favourable for such move.

Late Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was secretary general of the Muslim Students Federation from 1943 to 1947. He had to undergo for two years rigorous imprisonment during his association with the Pakistan Movement as started work for it during his school/college days.

He enjoyed the confidence of the Quaid-e-Azam, and he was made member of the election tribunal that was constituted by first prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan. Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was designated member of the All India Muslim League council out of quota fixed for the students. He was later made member of the council of the Pakistan Muslim League and also served as the president of Pakistan Muslim League (Convention).

He was elected member of the Punjab legislation in 1951 and worked till 1955. He had been member of West Pakistan Assembly (Consist of present Pakistan) from 1956 till 1966. He served the country as minister for information, excise and taxation and railways from 1966 to 1969. Late Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was appointed Pakistan’s ambassador in Egypt and Yemen in 1974 where he worked for three years. He was elected president of prestigious Lahore High Court Bar in 1981. He was also decorated with Awards by the government for his meritorious services. Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was maternal uncle of former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq.

Former prime minister and Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif visited Sayed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani in hospital three months ago to inquire after him. The lone son of late veteran of the Pakistan Movement, Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani was beside his father when he had his last breath.