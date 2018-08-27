No decision on Jogezai: PM House

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister House Sunday denied finalising the name of Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai for the Balochistan governor a day after reports claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated him for the post.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the prime minister said there was no truth in reports that Jogezai’s name had been finalised for the post.

His name was only recommended for the slot, and the PTI is yet to make a final decision in this regard, the spokesperson said.

The statement said in view of some evidences about Jogezai that surfaced recently, there had been no further progress on the recommendation.

Much confusion has surrounded the matter ever since Jogezai’s name emerged for the slot of governor.

Late Saturday night, he refuted claims that he had excused himself from taking up the post, an hour after a video clip began circulating on the social media suggesting that Jogezai had decided not to take up the governorship.

“I did not excuse myself from the nomination of Balochistan Governor’s post,” Jogezai told Geo News, clarifying: “I had said I won’t take the oath as governor until I’m given the required clearance [from the National Accountability Bureau].”

The NAB disclosed earlier that its investigation into financial embezzlement cases against Jogezai was in the final phase and that the relevant references were expected to be filed against him soon.

The anti-graft watchdog had approved an inquiry against Jogezai in 2015 after he was accused of embezzling funds related to the official medical equipment purchases for Quetta’s Kidney Centre as its chief executive.