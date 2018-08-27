Mon August 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Raja Zafarul Haq becomes opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) veteran legislator Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq was notified Leader of Opposition in the Senate replacing PPP’s Sherry Rehman while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Syed Shibli Faraz was formally replaced Raja Zafarul Haq as Leader of the House.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who is currently acting President, as President Mamnoon Hussain is abroad for six days, accorded approval to this development, ahead of a new Senate session, which commences on August 27 at Parliament House on 3:00pm with Monday being a private members day.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat says that in pursuance of Rule 16 (5) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, Senate chairman has been pleased to declare Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq as Leader of Opposition in the Senate with effect from August 24, 2018.

Another notification issued by the Senate Secretariat says, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Senator Syed Shibli Faraz to act as Leader of the House on behalf of the Prime Minister to represent the government and to regulate the government business in the Senate with effect from August 24, 2018”.

A few days before Eid, PML-N submitted an application to the official residence of Senate Chairman Sanjrani for appointment of their senior leader as leader of opposition, as they enjoyed the required numerical strength to claim the slot.

Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan named Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday Leader of the House in the Senate.

Raja Zafarul Haq had lost to Sanjrani in early March this year in the election of Senate chairman. Seasoned Senator Aitzaz Ahsan was replaced by Sherry Rehman as opposition leader, who in a tweet on these developments wrote Sunday, “I hope they both remember the best service to democracy lies in serving public interests via legislation, debate, good governance and parliamentary probity”.

The appointment of new opposition leader from PML-N reflects the ongoing tug of war between PPP and PML-N and it indicates interesting times are ahead inside and outside Parliament, surely not to the liking of the ruling PTI, which has for the first time since its establishment in 1996, managed to form government in the Centre.

“It will be of interest to many, as to how a soft-spoken Raja Zafarul Haq represents the opposition in the House, outnumbering the treasury benches despite new alignments. On the other hand, Syed Shibli Faraz is new to the job as Leader of the House, who represents prime minister in the Upper House of Parliament,” parliamentary sources said.

