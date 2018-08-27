Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League from tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s first ever Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League under the auspices of Peshawar Zalmi will kick off from tomorrow(Tuesday) here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said that the event was aimed at promoting interfaith harmony amongst the Madrassa students of different schools of thought and also provide them proper platform to show their talent.

He said all the arrangements for holding Zalmi Madrassa League have been finalised.

“The students of religious schools across Pakistan were enthusiastic about the league and were eager to be part of this historic event,” he added.

He said the event is a joint venture of Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation and the World Council of Religions. The final will take place on August 31 at Arbab Niaz Stadium.

He said the Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Junaid Khan has extended all-out support to the organising committee for providing free accommodation, transportation and other arrangements.

Javed Afridi added that we have proved that Peshawar Zalmi was not just a cricket franchise but an entity which aims at promoting sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said a total of 12 madrassa teams would participate in the event.