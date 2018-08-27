Abe seeks fresh term as party head

TOKYO: Shinzo Abe confirmed Sunday he would run in his ruling party´s leadership election, putting him on track to become Japan´s longest-serving premier and bolstering his dream of reforming the constitution.

Abe is expected to be re-elected head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) easily, with the vast majority of lawmakers behind him and only one challenger, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba. "I have decided to lead Japan as the LDP leader and the prime minister for three more years, and with this determination, I will run for the leadership election next month," Abe told reporters in a televised news conference.

Winning the September 20 run-off would effectively keep the hawkish Abe in power for another three-year term at the helm of the world´s third-largest economy, with no real political party opposition to speak of. Abe pledged Sunday to focus on the demographic issues raised by Japan´s rapidly ageing society as well as the "tumultuous changing international situation."