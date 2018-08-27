Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

World

AFP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iraqi grandmother faces daily battle caring for 22 children

MOSUL, Iraq: More than a year since the Islamic State group's expulsion from Mosul, Sana Ibrahim bears daily hardship to look after her 22 grandchildren, after losing five family members during the jihadists' occupation of the Iraqi city.

Dressed in a long black robe, 61-year-old Sana never seems to stop. She is surrounded by children -- little girls with pigtails and little boys in colourful t-shirts, the youngest of whom is just two years old.

She also cares for her 71-year-old husband, Mowafaq Hamid, who has Alzheimer´s disease. Sana's greatest challenge is finding enough food for the household, which in total comprises 32 people.

During the jihadists' three-year rule of Mosul, her sons Fares and Ghazwan were abducted by the Islamic State group, along with her son-in-law Massud. The men were members of the security forces and considered "apostates" by IS. The group probably killed them, says Sana, who hopes one day to find their bodies.

Throughout the IS occupation, hundreds of government soldiers and police officers were kidnapped and executed by the jihadists, their bodies dumped in mass graves around the northern city.

Iraqi forces launched an offensive in 2016 to retake Mosul, prompting a months-long battle into the heart of the city which culminated in the jihadists' ouster in July 2017. Two of Sana's other children were killed in the battle. Her 20-year-old son Youssef and her daughter Nour, 18, were shot by snipers as they tried to flee their longtime home in the Old City.

The historic district of western Mosul was devastated in the fighting. Sana and her family had to rush to find a new place to live after their home was destroyed. They moved to the eastern part of the city, paying 500,000 dinars ($430) a month to rent a house where they squeeze into a 150 square metre (1,600 sq foot) space. Paying the rent is a struggle for Sana, whose four surviving children are all unemployed.

"We live thanks to the donations of charitable souls in Mosul. Without them we would have already have died from hunger and illness," she said. During AFP's visit, one such benefactor appeared bearing bags of clothes and food. The civil servant said she gives part of her monthly salary and that of her son to help struggling families.

She is far from the only one to help, said Sana as she separated two squabbling grandchildren and cleaned the face of a third. In the small kitchen behind Sana, her youngest son´s wife was busy preparing food for the increasingly impatient children. Despite her busy daily life, Sana was clear when asked about her hopes for the future. She wants her grandchildren "to study so that they can find good jobs and can get by," she added.

"I don't want them to beg on the streets like many other orphans." In the absence of official statistics, non-governmental organisations have estimated there are more than 3,000 orphans in Mosul.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!