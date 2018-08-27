Mon August 27, 2018
World

AFP
August 27, 2018

Defence minister says Iran will help rebuild Syria

DAMASCUS: Iran's top defence official met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and its defence minister on Sunday in Damascus, hailing their strong ties and pledging to contribute to the war-torn country's reconstruction.

Tehran has provided steady political, financial, and military backing to Assad as he has fought back a seven-year uprising.

On Sunday, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami arrived in Syria and met with his Syrian counterpart Abdullah Ayoub, then with Assad. "Syria is in a very, very important juncture. It is passing through the critical stage and it is entering the very important stage of reconstruction," said Hatami, in comments carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. He said it was agreed with Syria that Iran would have "presence, participation and assistance" in reconstruction "and no third party will be influential in this issue."

Since it erupted in 2011, Syria's war has cost it approximately $388 billion (334 billion euros), according to the United Nations´ Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Assad last month said reconstruction was his "top priority" in Syria, where more than 350,000 people have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes. World powers who long called for his ouster insist reconstruction aid should only come with political transition, but fellow regime ally Russia is pressing them to provide support.

According to comments carried by state media, Assad told Hatami that Damascus and Tehran should set "long-term cooperation plans." Minister Ayoub also championed the two countries´ special relationship on Sunday.

"Syrian-Iranian relations are a model for bilateral ties between independent and sovereign nations," Ayoub said. The two countries have had strong ties for years. Iran has dispatched military forces to Syria but insists they are advisors, not fighters.

Iran-backed militias, including the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah movement, have also backed Assad´s troops. With help from them and Russian warplanes, Assad has recaptured around two-thirds of the country and is now eyeing the northwest province of Idlib. "Idlib will return to the nation's bosom, and all Syrian soil will be cleansed of terrorism, either through reconciliation or ground operations," Ayoub said on Sunday.

