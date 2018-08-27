UK-Iranian woman returns to Tehran jail after plea rejected

LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman who has been held in Tehran for more than two years on sedition charges, returned to prison on Sunday after temporary release, dashing her family's hopes of an extension.

"We have just heard the sad news that Nazanin's extension has been refused and she has returned to prison," said a tweet on the official "Free Nazanin" Twitter account. "Here is the moment she said goodbye to a distraught Gabriella," it added, along with a picture of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her four-year-old daughter. She was unexpectedly released for a three-day furlough on Thursday, and was reunited with members of her family outside the Iranian capital.