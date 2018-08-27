China for addressing root causes of terrorism

BEIJING: China underlined the need of addressing the root causes of terrorism, while seeking political settlement of global issues.

The international community should refrain from linking terrorism with specific ethnic groups and religions, said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. He stressed that the international community should adhere to unified standards, and adopt a zero-tolerance and nondiscriminatory attitude in resolutely combating terrorism.

In fighting terrorism at the international level, we should respect the sovereignty of the countries in question, he asserted, while addressing the Security Council, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

The main responsibility of the countries concerned in the fight against terrorism, follow the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and help the United Nations and its Security Council play their leading role. He asked the international community to stem the cross-border flow of terrorists.

Terrorist organizations have suffered heavy losses in Iraq and Syria recently. But the movement and return of terrorist fighters still pose a serious threat to the security and stability of countries of origin, transit and destination.

The countries concerned should strengthen cross-border control and law enforcement cooperation, share intelligence resources, and strengthen their capacity to jointly curb the flow of terrorist fighters. Wu raised the issue of combating terrorist activities on the Internet.

Cyber space and social media have become an important means for terrorist organizations to incite violence, recruit fighters and plot attacks. The international community should strengthen Internet regulation and block terrorist organizations from using the Internet to spread extremist ideologies and conduct terrorist financing, he said.

UN counter-terrorism agencies should strengthen coordination and help developing member states strengthen counter-terrorism capacity-building in cyber space. He added, China is ready to work with other countries to jointly address the threat of terrorism and violent extremism in order to maintain world peace and tranquility, he said.

Terrorism is a common enemy of mankind and knows no national borders. It is hard for any country to respond to it alone, he said.