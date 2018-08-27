Mon August 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Section-144 imposed as tally of dengue patients touches 49 in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Amid rapid increase in the number of dengue patients in Jamrud tehsil, Deputy Commissioner of Khyber tribal district Hikmatullah Wazir enforced Section-144 and decided to inspect each and every home to ensure that people adopt precautionary measures to curb the dengue mosquitoes.

A written notification issued from the deputy commissioner office on Sunday directed all assistant commissioners of Khyber tribal district to ensure protective steps in their respective subdivisions. It stated that this year dengue has hit Jamrud. The residents should cover water pots that provide dengue mosquitos to lay eggs.

The deputy commissioner imposed Section-144 in the district for 30 days and warned those not taking precautionary measures would be punished under relevant laws.

The notification said the health teams escorted by security personnel would visit each and every home in Jamrud from today (Monday) to find out if people have adopted measures for protection against dengue.

Earlier, a meeting of residents, religious scholars and officials was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Zahid Usman Kakakhel at Jamrud.

The participants decided to monitor the situation and jointly work for eliminating the dengue mosquitoes.

Dr Khalid Salim, focal person for dengue, said that in the past two weeks the numbers of dengue patients in Jamrud subdivision reached 49, which may increase if they did not take immediate steps.

This scribe made repeated attempts on mobile phone of Zahid Usman, but he did not take the calls.

