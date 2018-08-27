ANP says party being targeted since 2008

PESHAWAR: Reacting to the life threats being faced by Awami National Party (ANP) leaders, ANP Secretary Information Zahid Khan on Sunday said the party has been on the target since 2008.

In a statement, he said the party workers had lost patience but the leaders controlled the workers.

He asked the government to provide security to ANP as has been enshrined in the Constitution.

Zahid Khan said the party leaders would not be able to control the workers if they were not given equal and constitutional rights.

He said the ruling party and their supporters were secured while the ANP workers were targeted.

The ANP leader said taking action against the producers of “terrorist mentality” was the main challenge for the incumbent government.

He said that his party had reservations over the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) letter, saying that the letter had provided all information about the attacker.

Zahid Khan demanded arrest of the person planning attack on ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain. He also demanded exposing the facilitators and mentors of terrorists.