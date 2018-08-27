Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

The good, the bad and Vajpayee

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

APP
August 27, 2018

KP CM takes notice of excessive power outages

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the excessive power outages and unannounced loadshedding in the province, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) chief to take steps to overcome power load management. However, electricity delivery and distribution should be in accordance with the right of province and declared formula. The chief minister assured the Pesco chief that the provincial government would help in upgrading the system including electricity distribution and delivery. The Pesco official told the chief minister that the province was facing energy crisis because of over loading and fault in system. The province has been facing loadshedding for three days, so the protesters dropped 11000 KV transmission lines of electricity on the Warsak Road in Peshawar, which caused the damage to millions of loss to electric company.

