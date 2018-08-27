As three brothers killed in clash, mother dies of heart attack

KARAK: Three men were killed and two others suffered serious bullet injuries in a clash in Shah Saleem area of the Karak district on Sunday, sources said.

The police sources said two rival groups exchanged fire over an old feud. Three men identified as Dr Wahid, Engr Sajid and Maulana Ihsan were killed in the firing. They were stated to be brothers.

When the mother of the victims learnt about the killing of her three sons in the firing, she died of a cardiac arrest on the spot.

Two persons of the rival group also sustained injuries but their names could not be ascertained instantly.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht-e-Nusrati for treatment.

The bodies of the slain brothers were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Karak for autopsy. These were later handed over to the relatives of the deceased for burial.

Cops of Shah Saleem Police Station on the complaints of the rival groups registered first information reports.