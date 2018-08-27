Rooting out ghost employees

LG Dept begins scrutiny of Sindh’s municipal agencies

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: With the aim to sieve out ghost employees, the Sindh Local Government Department has launched a lengthy process of thoroughly scrutinising the job status of employees working in its subsidiary municipal agencies across the province since 2011.

The department has sent an official circular containing a pro forma to the elected mayors or chairmen and executive heads of municipal bodies across Sindh. The circular has also been sent to the chairmen/municipal commissioners of all six district municipal corporations in Karachi as well as the mayor/metropolitan commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and mayors and municipal commissioners of the municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana; the chairmen/chief officers of all district councils in Sindh; the chairmen/chief municipal officers of all municipal committees in Sindh; the chairmen/town officers of all town committees in Sindh; and the chairmen/secretaries of all union councils and union committees in Sindh.

The communiqué which was sent by an LG government research officer and bears the subject ‘Scrutiny of appointment’ states:

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to enclose herewith a copy of performa (sic) to scrutinize the appointments of the employees and to complete the data and verify the genuineness of the appointments done during and after 2011. It is therefore requested to please furnish the complete information on the prescribed performa (sic) of each employee within fifteen days positively. This may kindly be assigned top priority.”

Seeking information

The pro forma, a copy of which The News has seen, contains 14 questions or fields to be filled by each employee of a local government agency, while providing all the information related to their appointment and start of job with the respective local government agency.

All staffers of municipal agencies employed since 2011 are required to fill the pro forma and provide all the information, details and documents showing their bona fide status as a staffer of the municipal body with which they have been duly associated.

The staffers are required to furnish all the information and documents related to the job vacancy against which they were recruited as well as job advertisements, offer and appointment letters, documents pertaining to academic qualifications showing their suitability for the job, first posting order after recruitment and similar other information and documents that prove their status as an employee.

The pro forma is in the form of an undertaking and in case an employee provides misleading or incorrect information or a forged or fake document, due disciplinary action could be initiated against them.

Talking to The News, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, who assumed his new ministerial assignment just last week, said that the process of scrutinising the job details of all employees of municipal agencies in Sindh had commenced before he took charge.

According to Ghani, the process had been initiated to set the employment record of all municipal employees in order and also to help the National Accountability Bureau and Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment, which had been conducting a number of inquiries and pursuing different references regarding employments in Sindh’s municipal agencies.

Aside from helping the anti-corruption agencies, the scrutiny process would also help detect bogus or ghost employees, he said.

The issue of ghost employees in municipal agencies have remained a bone of contention between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition party, the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan. The PPP has repeatedly accused MQM of hiring its workers and loyalists as employees of municipal bodies of urban Sindh fraudulently during the previous governments.