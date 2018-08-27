Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rooting out ghost employees

LG Dept begins scrutiny of Sindh’s municipal agencies

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: With the aim to sieve out ghost employees, the Sindh Local Government Department has launched a lengthy process of thoroughly scrutinising the job status of employees working in its subsidiary municipal agencies across the province since 2011.

The department has sent an official circular containing a pro forma to the elected mayors or chairmen and executive heads of municipal bodies across Sindh. The circular has also been sent to the chairmen/municipal commissioners of all six district municipal corporations in Karachi as well as the mayor/metropolitan commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and mayors and municipal commissioners of the municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana; the chairmen/chief officers of all district councils in Sindh; the chairmen/chief municipal officers of all municipal committees in Sindh; the chairmen/town officers of all town committees in Sindh; and the chairmen/secretaries of all union councils and union committees in Sindh.

The communiqué which was sent by an LG government research officer and bears the subject ‘Scrutiny of appointment’ states:

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to enclose herewith a copy of performa (sic) to scrutinize the appointments of the employees and to complete the data and verify the genuineness of the appointments done during and after 2011. It is therefore requested to please furnish the complete information on the prescribed performa (sic) of each employee within fifteen days positively. This may kindly be assigned top priority.”

Seeking information

The pro forma, a copy of which The News has seen, contains 14 questions or fields to be filled by each employee of a local government agency, while providing all the information related to their appointment and start of job with the respective local government agency.

All staffers of municipal agencies employed since 2011 are required to fill the pro forma and provide all the information, details and documents showing their bona fide status as a staffer of the municipal body with which they have been duly associated.

The staffers are required to furnish all the information and documents related to the job vacancy against which they were recruited as well as job advertisements, offer and appointment letters, documents pertaining to academic qualifications showing their suitability for the job, first posting order after recruitment and similar other information and documents that prove their status as an employee.

The pro forma is in the form of an undertaking and in case an employee provides misleading or incorrect information or a forged or fake document, due disciplinary action could be initiated against them.

Talking to The News, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, who assumed his new ministerial assignment just last week, said that the process of scrutinising the job details of all employees of municipal agencies in Sindh had commenced before he took charge.

According to Ghani, the process had been initiated to set the employment record of all municipal employees in order and also to help the National Accountability Bureau and Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment, which had been conducting a number of inquiries and pursuing different references regarding employments in Sindh’s municipal agencies.

Aside from helping the anti-corruption agencies, the scrutiny process would also help detect bogus or ghost employees, he said.

The issue of ghost employees in municipal agencies have remained a bone of contention between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition party, the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan. The PPP has repeatedly accused MQM of hiring its workers and loyalists as employees of municipal bodies of urban Sindh fraudulently during the previous governments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!