Malik asks Imran to form body to probe RTS failure

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Senate nominated Coordinator to monitor and oversee the general elections 2018, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has written a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to order the constitution of a technical committee to investigate the failure of Result Transmitting System (RTS) during general elections – 2018.

He has written him the letter as Prime Minister Imran Khan who also kept the portfolio of Interior Minister and as interior minister he is the ex-officio member of the Senate Standing committee on Interior hence it is mandatory for Imran Khan to fully assist and attend the Committee meeting.

Expressing his displeasure Rehman Malik writes that in response of Committee’s letter about RTS failure on July 26, 2018, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had directed Cabinet Division on August 2, 2018 to constitute a committee consisting of technical experts from NTISB and PTA but the notification of the said technical committee has not yet been issued despite laps of three weeks.

Congratulating Imran Khan on becoming the prime minister, Rehman Malik writes, “I and on behalf of the Members of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, would like to congratulate you on assuming the charge of the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Minister of Interior”.

In his letter Rehman Malik states, “I would like to inform you that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and the Upper House Coordinating Committee was empowered by the Senate House vide notification No.21(1)/2018-Legis. dated 12th July, 2018, for monitoring the free, fair and transparent elections 2018.

I would also like to inform you that the Committee had written a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan vide letter dated 26th July, 2018 for investigation into the failure of Result Transmission System (RTS). The ECP, in response to the advice of this Committee, wrote to the Cabinet Division vide letter dated 2nd August, 2018 for constitution and notification of a technical committee to probe the alleged failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) on the Elections Day – 25th July, 2018”.

Highlighting the importance of Technical Committee, Rehman Malik emphasises, “The report of this technical committee is required enabling the Committee to complete the probe based on technical and other evaluation of Result Transmission System (RTS) as there are numerous complaints received regarding RTS failure, which needs to be examined in the greater public interest”.

Rehman Malik writes that the matter was referred to the Cabinet Division on 2nd August, 2018 by Election Commission of Pakistan asking to constitute a committee consisting of technical experts from National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) but the notification of the said technical committee has not yet been issued by the Cabinet Division despite laps of three weeks”. Urging the intervention of prime minister, Rehman Malik writes “I, therefore, call upon you as the Interior Minister of Pakistan to kindly intervene to have the said committee notified at the earliest”.

Emphasising the work so far done by Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Rehman Malik expressed that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior/Upper House Coordinating Committee is progressing well and second volume of the investigation Report is being laid in the Senate House on 27th August, 2018.

He adds that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Upper House Coordinating Committee is probing into various complaints received from political parties, media and general public and have shown their concerns on the alleged failure of RTS duly designed and controlled by Nadra.

Rehman Malik concludes his letter with the demand, “I would like to request that the Cabinet or Interior Division may kindly be directed to notify the constitution of the said proposed technical committee to investigate failure of RTS without further loss of time”.