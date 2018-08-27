By-polls in PK-61, PK-64 on Oct 14

NOWSHERA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-poll in PK-61 and PK-64 Nowshera. According to the ECP schedule, polling in both constituencies will be held on October 14. The ECP will start accepting nomination papers of the candidates from August 28. The deadline for submitting the nomination papers is August 30. The candidates would receive nomination papers from their respective ROs from the Election Commission Office located in Durrani Street in Nowshera Kalan.