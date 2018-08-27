Betel nuts, gutka seized in Jodia Bazaar raid

KARACHI: Staff of the Model Customs Collectorate Preventive has claimed seizing a huge quantity of betel nuts worth millions of rupees during a raid in an Old City area. A spokesman for the customs said personnel of the Model Customs Collectorate Preventive, Karachi, raided two gowdowns in Jodia Bazaar on late on Saturday night and seized 678 bags of betel nuts (assorted) weighing 36,660 kilograms and estimated to be of around Rs9,018,360, 108 bags of gutka in 486,000 pouches weighing 972 kilograms, 25 bags of betel nuts weighing 2,000 kilograms, 143 boxes of cigarettes, two bundles of cloth and two rolls of curtain cloth worth Rs7,900,000. The total value of the seized and smuggled goods and contraband items was estimated to be Rs16,918,360 approximately. Further investigations are under way.