NH&MP IG takes notice of officer beating a commuter

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)’s Inspector General, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has taken serious notice of the incident wherein a patrolling officer can be seen assaulting a commuter. “In response to the apparent transgression of authority, the officer has been subjected to disciplinary proceedings entailing his suspension and initiation of a formal inquiry,” an NHMP press release said here on Sunday. The inspector general has vowed to set an example of accountability for officers of all ranks.