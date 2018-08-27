Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Implementation of 5pc quota for minorities in PA secretariat jobs sought

KARACHI: An application has been filed with Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani requesting him to ensure that five per cent of vacant positions in the assembly secretariat are filled by applicants from religious minorities.

Sindh Assembly MPA on a reserved seat for minorities, Surender Valasai, who belongs to the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, has filed the application.

The Sindh government had reserved a five per cent job quota for minorities in its different departments, subsidiary agencies and bodies some eight years ago.

On February 3, 2015, the then house of the Sindh Assembly had also unanimously passed a resolution on this subject. The resolution was moved by an Opposition MPA of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Nand Kumar Goklani.

His resolution stated: “This House resolves that the Provincial Government ensure implementation of 5% quota reserved for minorities in employment in government jobs in the province.”

On February 6, 2015 the Sindh Assembly secretary sent a circular containing the contents of the resolution to the relevant senior officials of the Sindh government for the due implementation of the resolution.

The circular was sent to the then Sindh chief secretary, the Sindh government’s secretary for Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, and the Sindh government Secretary for Minorities’ Affairs Department.

Talking to The News, Goklani, who has once again become an MPA on a seat reserved for minorities, said more than three years had passed but he was yet to get any evidence that showed that the Sindh government had implemented his resolution. He said the previous PPP government had itself issued orders to ensure five per cent quota for minorities in government jobs, but it has failed to implement it until now.

“Once it is implemented by PPP’s own government in Sindh, then we could expect from the federal government to ensure its implementation,” the PML-F MPA said.

According to Goklani, he had raised the issue several times in the last Sindh Assembly by putting questions during the question hour session and by submitting call to attention notices, asking for information on government departments where the quota had been implemented.

“But this information was never given to me ,while the treasury’s side in the house always promised to give the required information in the next sitting, but that occasion never came,” he said. He further said that he would raise the matter again in the coming session of the provincial assembly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!