Four more children die in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying of malnutrition in Sindh’s Tharparkar region continues to rise, as four more died in the past 24 hours, Geo News reported. The Sindh health department said the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithi. The deceased included two infants. The latest deaths have taken the death toll in Tharparkar to 35 for this month. According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.