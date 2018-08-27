RDA warns against investment in illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the general public not to make investment in any illegal and unauthorised housing scheme and buildings projects.

The authority has also warned the administration of the illegal housing schemes of strict action and directed the owners of five illegal housing schemes namely Safari Green Farm Housing Scheme, Adyala Road, Mahmood Town, Dhamyal Road, T&T, Extension, Defence Road, Kohsar Extension, Taxila Road and Al-Miraj Garden, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development work. According to Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Jamshaid Aftab, RDA has declared several housing schemes illegal and unauthorised.

The notices have been served to the owners of the housing schemes under sections of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010. The owners have been warned of strict action in accordance with the law if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately.

RDA would also seal their site offices, he added. He advised the citizens in their own interest not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme.

He informed that RDA has also requested the Utility Services Departments not to extend services to the illegal housing schemes. Meanwhile, RDA has also made functional One Window Operation Centre to provide relief to the citizens.

According to RDA spokesman, Hafiz Irfan who is also Incharge of the center, the One Window Operation launched earlier was abolished some five years ago. He said, the center has been made operational once again following the instructions of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rana Akbar Hayyat to facilitate the citizens.

The officials at the centre have started receiving the applications and addressing the public complaints, he informed.

According to him the objective of the one window operation is to facilitate the RDA clients and save their precious time.

He said the DG is taking keen interest to solve the problems being faced by the citizens and the One Window Operation would prove a great facility for them.