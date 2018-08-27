Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
National

MR
Monitoring Report
August 27, 2018

PTI’s Maliha Asghar among richest in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The PTI leader Maliha Ali Asghar Khan has been found to be one of the most affluent MPAs in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with assets worth millions to her name, while Asiya Khattak from the same party has none, Geo News reported. According to details submitted by the MPAs to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maliha Ali Asghar Khan, who belongs to Mansehra, owns assets worth Rs930 million, while Asiya has declared nothing in her account that makes her the poorest member on women reserved seat in the assembly. Maliha Ali holds a BA degree in psychology and political science from Federal College for Women, Rawalpindi. She became an MPA on women reserved seat in 2013. On the other hand, Asiya has a master’s degree in international relations and also did LLB from Peshawar University. She was elected the district councillor from the PTI in the local government elections. Following Maliha Ali in the list is Ayesha Bano, who owns assets worth Rs50 million. Assets of PPP’s Nighat Orakzai include 290 tolas of gold, while ANP’s Shagufta Malik has assets worth Rs4.5 million in her name.

